I think the biggest news of all is the flooding in the area. I just looked at some photos of the flooding in Willow River. I’m having some flashbacks to the 2012 and 2016 floods. On Friday we had to put out notifications to residents on the city water and sewer system to limit usage until the flood stage is passed. The sewer lift pumps were running at capacity and working hard. Thanks to the residents for being patient. Please stay out of flooded areas if you don’t live there. There are lots of pictures on the internet if you are curious. Mason Fjosne has some great photos on the Citizens of Willow River Facebook page. This is not an official City of Willow River site, but it is a page run by the citizens of Willow River and has some good drone footage. For official city information check out the city website at cityofwillowriver.com.
The City Water Operators will be out flushing hydrants in the last two weeks of April. So, please be aware of them working in the streets in the manholes if you are driving through town. Safety First. Also, the water users be aware of this and plan accordingly.
At the school: Congratulations to the students recently inducted into the National Honor Society: Makayla Kost, Katelyn Jasinski, Sandra Ribich, Mackenzie Hoffmann, Josie Kordiak, Cameron Hendricks, Noah Bernard, Levi Mikrot, Mason Meyer, Katie Blatz, and Madison Wasche. Spring brings new challenges to our school buses and vans. For the safety of our students, a bus/ van will not drive through water that covers the road.
If you have children that go to Willow River School and your road is flooded or impassable due to the mud, please contact Nathan Berg at bus@isd577.org or call 218-372-3131 ext. 267 to make other pick-up/ drop-off arrangements. Thank you.
Kindergarten Round up will be held Friday, May 5th from 9 am to 11 am at the Willow River Elementary School. If you would like to come and tour the school, please contact Kristi at 218-372-3131 Ext 101. The kiddos must be 5 years old by September 1st to attend. The Spring Band and Choir Concerts will be held on May18 at 6 pm for the high school band, and on May 24th from 9 am to 1:30 pm for the elementary.
Spring Bingo and Supper will be hosted by the Knights of Columbus council 4798. Join the Knights of Columbus on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4 pm for Bingo and supper at Holy Angels Social Hall in Moose Lake. Cost per person is $20 per board for 20 games at the door. Multiple boards can be purchased. Coverall game is the final and 21st game which will be sold separately at $2 per board. Roast Beef dinner will be available after the bingo for $10 per person paid at the door. Come and enjoy an afternoon of good fun and good food.
The Knights of Columbus meeting will be held on April 23, 2023. The meeting will be at St. Isidore’s Church with Rosary at 6:30 pm and the meeting to follow at 7 pm. St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 am to 8:15 am before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 pm to 5 pm. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 am Mass are as follows: , April 30th, and May 21st.
