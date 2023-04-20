Willow River News Kathi Bennett

I think the biggest news of all is the flooding in the area.  I just looked at some photos of the flooding in Willow River.  I’m having some flashbacks to the 2012 and 2016 floods.  On Friday we had to put out notifications to residents on the city water and sewer system to limit usage until the flood stage is passed.  The sewer lift pumps were running at capacity and working hard.  Thanks to the residents for being patient.  Please stay out of flooded areas if you don’t live there.  There are lots of pictures on the internet if you are curious.  Mason Fjosne has some great photos on the Citizens of Willow River Facebook page.  This is not an official City of Willow River site, but it is a page run by the citizens of Willow River and has some good drone footage.  For official city information check out the city website at cityofwillowriver.com.

