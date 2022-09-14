My nephew keeps after me to sell my house and move to Florida. I can’t imagine anything more terrifying. The only thing I can say that is positive about that place is that so far they haven’t had any hurricanes this year. If I lived there, I’d never step foot outside. Every week I read about some poor old lady who went out to walk her dog and got attacked by an alligator. The dog made a dash for the door but she got chomped on and went home to be with the Lord.
If it’s not alligators, it’s pythons. You can’t go anywhere without tripping over one. People move to Florida so they can golf year round. Good luck with that. Golf courses are where those dinosaurs go to dine out on leg of human.
My friend Modred went down to visit his niece and was bitten by an insect. He spent three days in the ICU on a ventilator.
My nephew tells people he’s one of five boys. He forgets to mention that originally there were seven but two went fishing for red snapper and were never heard from again.
We may have mosquitoes the size of Rhode Island, but if you spray on a little heavy duty bug spray you don’t have to worry about bleeding out on the tractor.
What should I say to convince my nephew I’m not up for a visit to the land of my worst nightmares?
Signed, Helga on the High Ground
Dear Helga,
I’m not real fond of Florida myself. I went down there once and when I got off the plane the heat alone was so deadly, I walked across the concourse and immediately rescheduled my flight back home.
Some people go to Florida in the dead of winter here in Minnesota and vacation for a month or so. But they rent a condo and just splash around in the pool. I’d personally rather pull on my mukluks and tough it out in the cold than slather on the sun lotion and blister my hide on the beach.
Thank your nephew for his kind offer of southern hospitality, but keep your house in the north. You’re better off risking frostbite than an untimely run-in with a reptile. Stay home, and remember Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
