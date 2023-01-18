I have an older sister and a younger brother. Recently, I found out I need to have a surgical procedure done. My sister has involved several members of my family with the information about the procedure and all of them are overbearing and intrusive. My sister thinks she knows everything and is always right. She wants to accompany me to my appointments and interrogate my doctor. I think I should take out a restraining order on her. What do you think.
Signed, Stressed Out On Sturgeon Lake
Dear Stressed,
Six years ago, I also needed a surgical procedure called a lumpectomy done. Because I am a very private person and know my immediate family thoroughly, I made the decision to have the procedure done then tell them afterwards. It was one of the smartest decisions I’ve ever made. It saved hours of explaining and answering questions about matters that were no one’s business but mine.
For a while some family members had their noses out of joint but they were primarily the ones whose brains would fall out of their ears if they sneezed.
Let this be a lesson to you. Going forward, don’t even let folks know when you’re getting a haircut. Your peace of mind is most important.
Good luck with the surgery and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.