Usually, I don’t listen carefully when my sister is talking because she’s about as interesting as watching a senate hearing on C-Span. But my ears perked up because of an incident she was telling me about her neighbor. It seems the neighbor is being required to travel again for work and it’s gotten really tricky to make arrangements online. It took an hour to find an airline that could book her round trip to Barengaria without multiple layovers and being a bit cautious she went ahead and got flight insurance. Before her computer even cooled down she was notified that she could get to her destination but would have to fly home on a broomstick.
Several hours later she was able to get her flight canceled and refunded but couldn’t get the insurance company to refund her fee. She wound up escalating her calls to the company CEO and finally to the Office of the State Attorney General. I personally would have abandoned the cause after three days on the phone, but the neighbor pointed out that the fee would have paid for a double bacon cheeseburger and fried cheese curds at the local dive bar.
I’m wondering if all that aggravation is good for her heart condition. Should she be worried about that?
Signed, Flossie on Ferndale
Dear Flossie,
Personally I’d rather take the Orient Express to Barengaria and I have a thin tolerance for fools and jerks. My perception of customer service representatives is that they have the social graces of a Tibetan goatherd.
It’s my sincerest opinion that if your sister’s neighbor persevered and successfully concluded that travel fiasco, unless she’s broken all ten of the commandments and is diligently working on the eleventh, we should elect her to the office of the President.
Have your sister give her a hug from me and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
