Elke Budenbenderssen has been taking matters into her own hands since she was born. As soon as she was bathed and swaddled she grabbed on to her food source and hung on until she was full. Her family tells stories about how she ran the show all through school and into her college career. Instead of studying animal husbandry, she should have gone into politics. I’m sure the late, great mayor of Chicago took a page from her playbook when he locked the city council members and the entire board of education in his conference room and said they couldn’t leave until they hammered out an agreement. A contract was produced in record time.
Now Elke wants congress to do something about asteroids and meteorites which she claims interfere with radio signals from outer space. She’s sure aliens are trying to establish peaceful coexistence guidelines between our government and theirs. I think she should ratchet it back a little and maybe work on gun control. Don’t you agree?
Signed, Dagmar on Danebod
Dear Dagmar,
I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Elke but I’m sure her talents can be put to better use. Unfortunately, she would probably have as much success trying to establish a gun control program as she would cleaning up debris in outer space. Considering the mess we have made of our beautiful planet, it is highly unlikely that any being with even a modicum of intelligence would ever want to contact us.
That having been said, it’s better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.
Maybe Elke can join “Moms Demand Action Minnesota.” They are having a statewide meet-up on April 13, at 8 p.m. She can join forces with other women who want to make a difference.
I’m going to attend and I think you should also. And remember, Tante Ingeborg really cares when it’s important.
