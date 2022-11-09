I can’t wait to eat turkey at thanksgiving. It is the small pleasures that make life great. Sometimes it’s just looking forward to eating turkey, talking to relatives, drinking a glass of wine or beer, and taking a mid-afternoon nap in front of the football game. One of the ways that you can make up for those indulgences is to join us for the 13th Annual Willow River Gobble Wobble two mile Fun Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. at Willow River City Hall. All proceeds of the race will benefit the Willow River Fire Department. Pick up registration forms at: Willow River Lumber, the Happy Scissors, Dave’s Oil, or City Hall. Find more information on Facebook or call 763-439-7310 or email mbreegge@msn.com.
Willow River School elementary students are putting on their first ever musical one-act play. The kids are busy getting ready for the event. The public performance is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Willow River School auditorium. Admission is only $5 per person. Come and enjoy the children’s first performance.
At the school: Congratulations to the Rebel teams that are heading off to tournaments. Go Rebels. The Willow River School and Community are sponsoring a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 in the big bus parked in the school parking lot.
Area veterans are invited to join the kids at the school for the Annual Veterans Day breakfast. This event will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in the school cafeteria. Veterans please RSVP to Melissa Johnson at (218-372-3131 ext128 or mjohnson@isd577.org. The Willow River School Board meetings held at 6 p.m. in the high school library for the remainder of 2022 are: Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. If you wish to address the board at a meeting, please fill out a public comment form that is available online or by contacting the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.