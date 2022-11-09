Willow River News Kathi Bennett

can’t wait to eat turkey at thanksgiving.  It is the small pleasures that make life great. Sometimes it’s just looking forward to eating turkey, talking to relatives, drinking a glass of wine or beer, and taking a mid-afternoon nap in front of the football game. One of the ways that you can make up for those indulgences is to join us for the 13th Annual Willow River Gobble Wobble two mile Fun Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. at Willow River City Hall. All proceeds of the race will benefit the Willow River Fire Department. Pick up registration forms at: Willow River Lumber, the Happy Scissors, Dave’s Oil, or City Hall. Find more information on Facebook or call 763-439-7310 or email mbreegge@msn.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.