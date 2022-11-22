Petronella Stassen is going through some kind of stage. She showed up at her grandson’s hockey game dressed like Wrestlemania and hollering her head off for her grandson’s team. Trust me on this, even in her younger years she commanded a lot of attention, but now her son is embarrassed by her. He suggested she sit in front of the bleachers because she yells so loud. Her grandson, however, thinks she’s wonderful. As soon as he gets on the ice he skates over and gives her the thumbs up. One of the team moms snidely mentioned that ponytails were never a good look for Pet, and the red and blue Pompoms add nothing to the look. Is she reliving her high school years? Maybe the ponytails are too tight and are cutting off the circulation to her brain. Those ice arenas are cold. Don’t you think she should wear a puffer coat with the hood up and mukluks instead of a leather mini and thigh high stiletto boots?
Signed, Advocating for Arena Awareness on Amsterdam Road
Dear Advocating,
It’s interesting to me that Petronella’s grandson thinks she’s wonderful. In my mind, nothing else matters.
Her son probably worries about what people will think and that appearances matter. Maybe he’s the one who’s going through a stage.
There’s a good chance Petronella’s grandson is happy that his grandma is giving her son,(his dad) fits. Kids love to shake things up.
Psychologists point out that strong and healthy bonds between grandparents and their grandchildren are a good thing. When she’s gone, Petronella’s grandson will have wonderful memories that he will share with his own children.
Ease up on the criticism and celebrate the character not the looks. It’s what’s inside that counts, and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
