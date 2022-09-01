Syliva Schwieger

Saturday morning, Derrell and Jean Jensen marched  in the Askov Parade along with the Bruno American Legion and Auxiliary.  Later in the day they met up with Derrell’s siblings for a BBQ pot luck. Dan and Christie Jensen from Idaho, Franz and Jude Jensen from Moundsview,  Arden and Dee Jensen from Wyoming, Stan and Rita Jensen from Sandstone, Richard and Jean Jensen and family, Mary Peterson and Bill Gabrelcik from Willow River, Donna and Jerry Lindbery from Hopkins, cousin to the Jensen’s, all attended with Marvin Jensen and Linda Belanger hosting the gathering at their camper in the Hinckley Casino campground. 

