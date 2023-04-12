Knocked down by the Holy Spirit

Pastor Jimmy at the Eternal Salvation United Congregational Church has been trying to make his services meaningful to the youthful members of his flock. He decided to have four aspiring new Christians baptized during Holy Week down at the Kettle River. He was able to get the four youths to wear white choir robes and accompany him, followed by the rest of the congregation, to a bend in the river. Just as he was about to submerge the first true believer, a strong gust of wind came up and knocked Pastor Jimmy and the newly anointed halfway down the river to Sandstone. The congregation was just finishing the first verse of Shall We Gather at the River. Fortunately an older member dialed 9-1-1 and called the Pine County Fire and Rescue. The Responders were able to nab the Pastor and his newly baptized quartet (keeping their heads above water) as they approached the railroad bridge in Sandstone. Many of the faithful thought it was an act of the Holy Spirit.
I personally thought it was an act of stupidity to be anywhere near the river during that terrible wind. There’s got to be a better way to encourage young people to embrace the faith of their fathers. What do you think?
Signed, Mona from Moose Lake
Dear Mona,
About the only positive thing I can say about Pastor Jimmy is that he is willing to walk the walk and not just talk the talk. He is extremely lucky that he and the four believers didn’t get washed to their eternal reward. And he’ll be even luckier if he doesn’t come down with pneumonia.
Maybe he should just make the gathering space in his church available for the youth to congregate safely and hang out with him. He should also have lots of snacks available. After all, the Good Shepherd said to feed His Lambs, feed His Sheep.
Best wishes to the pastor and his congregation and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares……but not so much.
