My friends, Lars and Tina, try to spend time in a warmer climate for a month or so during the winter. This year, they switched it up a little because the place they stayed at in the past was washed away by Hurricane Ian. They accepted invitations from four friends to visit for a week at each home. Driving from Minnesota to Florida was no problem since they relied on GPS. Evidently they miscommunicated their intentions to Siri on where they wanted to spend their first night. Off they drove happily entrusting their route to AI. After the second hour of driving Tina commented to Lars that she was sure she had seen every cow and sheep in Iowa. They even crossed a covered bridge with no other traffic in sight. They pulled over and tried to figure out what to tell the voice on their GPS app so they could get back to civilization. They finally decided to dial 9-1-1. After about twenty minutes a member of the Sheriff’s department from Ottumwa County found them and reprogrammed their GPS app so they could get to Des Moines by nightfall.
How on earth did they get so far off base when they had the latest technology at their fingertips? They could have been in real trouble if Trooper Friendly hadn’t found them. Don’t you think they should have made other plans?
Signed, Doris on Deggerstrom
Dear Doris,
Lars and Tina are lucky they didn’t run into a snowstorm driving around on the back roads of Iowa at this time of year. Since they didn’t get help with programming their GPS before departing, I’m guessing they probably didn’t check their weather app for conditions on the route they were going to take.
The thing to remember is that nobody plans to fail. They fail to plan. In addition to plotting each leg of their travels, they also should have made arrangements to check in with a family member or friend regularly just as a precaution.
I might be stepping on toes here, but at their ages, they should probably fly to their destination and use Uber to get around.
As my mother used to say, “All’s well that ends.”
Fill me in on future adventures and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
