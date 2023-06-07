Bruno/Kerrick News Sylvia Schweiger

Mitch, Liz and Katie Clausen enjoyed the Memorial Day weekend at Swenson’s cabin on Middle McKenzie Lake where on Saturday, May 27, they shared In Dane’s birthday celebration with David, April, Daniel, and Tori Clausen, Nikki, Arnie, Brooke, and Ciara Cekalla, Jeanette Swenson, Sylvia Schweiger, as well as Genny, Jesse, Grady, and Jordy Swenson. They ended the evening with a sunset pontoon ride.

