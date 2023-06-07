Mitch, Liz and Katie Clausen enjoyed the Memorial Day weekend at Swenson’s cabin on Middle McKenzie Lake where on Saturday, May 27, they shared In Dane’s birthday celebration with David, April, Daniel, and Tori Clausen, Nikki, Arnie, Brooke, and Ciara Cekalla, Jeanette Swenson, Sylvia Schweiger, as well as Genny, Jesse, Grady, and Jordy Swenson. They ended the evening with a sunset pontoon ride.
Saturday, Deb and Wayne Stadin attended a graduation party for Justine Swanson in Spooner Wis. Very nice party. Congratulations Justine!
Over Memorial Day weekend, Larry, Steve and Diane Hoiland, Logan Peura, Linda and Christina Rock, Howie and Sherry Nebola, Carles and Brittney Hoiland and their boys, Sherry Hoiland, Steven and Shontae Hoiland and their family, Marti Finch and Levi Hoiland, Roy and Anna Hoiland, Willie and Paul Buxton, and Bob Nelson from Clarkfield came and celebrated Al and Sandy Hoiland daughter Liela’s heavenly birthday. Bob Nelson spent the week visiting.
Al and Sandy Hoiland went out to dinner on Thursday, June 1, to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary.
Derrell Jensen attended the District 10 Legion Convention in St. Michael Friday and Saturday. He will continue to be the District 10 Vice Commander
Please note: Wednesday, June 14, the Bruno American Legion will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony at the Bruno Park along Highway 23. Ceremony will start at 5 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Condolences are extended to the family and friends of Shane Seibert. Shane, age 54, passed away on June 1, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There will be a memorial service for Shane on Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. at the Pine County Historical Museum and Center in Askov Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services Sandstone Minn.
