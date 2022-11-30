I’m trying to think of an acceptable excuse for not attending the family Thanksgiving next year. Or maybe all future family gatherings.
First, we have the issue of guests. Uncle Bunkie always shows up intoxicated and tells stories about his siblings. When he starts blabbing it gets really quiet at the children’s table because his stories are always x-rated. Not to mention that he uses bad language. His brother Bosco is just as bad and his breath smells like donkey poop. I can’t even begin to describe the rest of the family.
Then there’s the problem with the food. My grandma cooks the turkey but everyone else is supposed to bring a side dish. The turkey is fine but I’ve had nightmares about the stuff the other people bring. We’ve had deep fried rutabaga sticks dipped in chocolate, fricasseed chicken brains, candied Brussels sprouts with cherry sauce, garlic and pumpkin mashed potatoes and other items I can’t begin to describe. I have no idea why folks think they have to get creative over this meal.
Last year I thought about launching myself down the stairs so I could stay home. Can you come up with an excuse that won’t be injurious to my health?
Signed, Not A Fan of Exotic Fare in Finlayson
Dear Not A Fan,
Some people are such bad cooks they could spoil toast. My friend Bertha was a devoted fan of Thanksgiving and its traditions. She dressed her kids as pilgrims and made them parade around the house before dinner. She had a stroke when her son married a woman that served lasagna for Thanksgiving dinner.
I think your best bet is to develop food allergies for next year. They can come on at any age and you can just tell your family that the allergies showed up suddenly.
Stay home and enjoy the peace and tranquility that you deserve. Gather donations for your local food shelf and count your blessings. And remember, Tante Ingeborg cares….but not so much.
