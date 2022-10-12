Friday evening, Derrell and Jean Jensen attended the Pine City Art Center for the opening of the art “Pot Luck” show. Twenty four artists displayed their work. Jean had several pieces of her pottery in the show.
Sunday, Derrell and Jean hosted Terrah Jensen and Roger Robertson for dinner. Roger also helped Derrell with some home repairs.
On Friday, Oct. 7, Pat (Liz Clausen’s brother) and Mary Hogan visited Mitch and Liz Clausen for the weekend. Barb and Larry Johnsen stopped by Saturday morning to have coffee and visit with the Hogan/Clausen’s. Kathy (Hogan) Cunningham came over in the afternoon for a ranger ride, visit and dinner. Genny, Jesse, Grady, Dane, and Jordy Swenson as well as Katie, David, April, Daniel and Victoria Clausen came over for dinner, family pictures and a visit.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, Liz and Mitch Clausen attended the memorial services for Al Burroughs, who was a role model, counselor, mentor and dear friend. Mr. Burroughs was their elementary principal at Bruno and Kerrick as well as their high school principal at Askov. He encouraged Mitch into the education field as well as supported him in his continued education into school administration. Many stories were shared with family and friends of Albert Claude Burroughs. Deepest sympathies to his daughters, Deb Burgeson and Cathy Edin, as well as all his/their family.
Doug and Sue Blechinger took a train trip to New York to visit daughter Camille Crutcher and family. They enjoyed getting reacquainted with little grandson Jack. While there, they did some sightseeing. It was a fun family time and the train ride was great too, only took a day to get to New York.
