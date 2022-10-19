Willow River News Kathi Bennett

I was freezing squash and making tomato juice this weekend. The house smelled like fall. When I am running the canner in the summer it is usually with all the windows open and I’m trying to stay cool. But the heat from the canner felt good. I love the fall. When I took the dog out to play in the yard the leaves were falling and she had a blast chasing them. The slightly sweet smell of the vegetation was in the air. I actually looked forward to cooking up a big batch of chili for supper. I’m glad to be planning all the things that we usually do in the fall. Summer is great…but it is exhausting. Fall is a bit slower. I like that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.