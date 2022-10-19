I was freezing squash and making tomato juice this weekend. The house smelled like fall. When I am running the canner in the summer it is usually with all the windows open and I’m trying to stay cool. But the heat from the canner felt good. I love the fall. When I took the dog out to play in the yard the leaves were falling and she had a blast chasing them. The slightly sweet smell of the vegetation was in the air. I actually looked forward to cooking up a big batch of chili for supper. I’m glad to be planning all the things that we usually do in the fall. Summer is great…but it is exhausting. Fall is a bit slower. I like that.
The Willow River Community Club is discussing Fun with Santa again this year. We are planning a lot of fun and tentatively the date is Dec. 10 at the Willow River School, so mark that on your calendar early. The Club is also collaborating with the WRFD to host a tree lighting at the fire hall/city hall. More information to come.
It’s never dull in Willow River. The Willow River Fire Department and EMS is hosting their annual fall gun raffle at the Squirrel Cage Bar and Grill on Nov. 19 starting at 6 p.m. The big drawing will be at 9 p.m. Tickets are available from WRFD members and local businesses.
At the school: Area Veterans are invited to join the kids at the school for the Annual Veterans Day Breakfast. This event will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Veterans please RSVP to Melissa Johnson at (218-372-3131 ext128 or mjohnson@isd577.org.
At St. Mary’s/ St. Isidore’s Catholic Churches: The Legion of Mary will meet at the St. Mary’s Center Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary’s is Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. St. Isidore’s C.C.W will be holding a baby shower during the month of October. Boxes will be placed in the back of St. Isidore’s and at Holy Angels. All donations will go to the Lake Superior Life Care Center. New items only will be collected. The dates for upcoming Doughnut Sundays’ at St. Isodore’s Church are Oct. 23; and Nov. 20.
