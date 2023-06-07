My friend, Wuzzie Houtkooper, recently attended her grandson’s wedding out of state. She and her sister rented a car and drove together because Wuzzie’s car is 23 years old and they didn’t want to take any chances on breakdowns en route.
The rental was state of the art and got almost 30 miles per gallon. Unfortunately, Wuzzie and her sister had several challenges trying to deal with the high-tech conveniences. They couldn’t sync their phones to the car’s Bluetooth or figure out how to use the GPS. The seats were comfortable but getting in and out of them was extremely difficult. Wuzzie almost called roadside assistance to bring the “jaws of life” to the wayside rest area so she could extricate herself and go to the bathroom.
By the time they got to their destination they were twisted up like circus contortionists and couldn’t unbend. Wuzzie’s ankles were so swollen she had to lay down on the floor and put her feet up on the bookshelves.
Don’t you think they should have rented a bigger car?
Signed, Doris on Danevej
Dear Doris,
No. I don’t think they should have rented a larger vehicle. I think they should have flown. The trip would’ve taken about an hour by plane and even though they would have been sitting with their knees up to their chins, it would still be better than having to unkink themselves after five hours of driving in a compact car. After the event, they still had to drive home. It’ll take them about a week to recover from that wonderful celebration.
Going forward, I’d be tempted to bribe a grandchild with a sizable gift if they would consider eloping. Keep me posted on Wuzzie’s recovery and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares….but not so much.
