Jail Roster
February 27
Bergren, Joshua John
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Mason, Danah Lee
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Newton, Harley Lynn
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
St. John, Bobbie Anne
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Arrest of Adult
St. Sauver, Scott Andrew
Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Vandevere, Sheila Starr
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violation No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
February 28
Davis, Brandon Daniel
Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A Narcotic Other Than Heroin Within 90 Day Period-Arrest of Adult
Hughes, Timothy James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Smiley, Benais Fred
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
March 1
Photopoulos, Brandon James
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Smith, Shawnda Shree
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Nobles
Wood, Brett Michael
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
March 2
Adelman, Julian Jeffery
Probable Cause-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Benjamin, Myles James
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine-Domestic Assault-Felony
Charboneau, Alexie Marina
Probable Cause-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Estrada, Geronimo
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration-Victim 16-17-Actor >36 Old-Position of Authority-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Locke, Corrin Tara
Probable Cause: Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-3 Grams or More Heroin-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess Prohibited-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison
Reichel, Alec Allan
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Williams, Adam Christopher
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 50 or More Dosages Narcotic Mixture-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 3
Boeke, Alyssa Sue
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Kotchen, Alexander
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Nyberg, Jason Patrick
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Snickers, Kenneth John
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
March 4
Bernard, Bobbie Sue
Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Helm, Anthony Wayne
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Ronald Allan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Rayna Rea
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers License-Driving Without Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type-Damage to Property 3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Odegard, Xavier Mark
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Wolf, Nicholas Jon
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
March 5
Juhl, Amber Leigh
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-By Swindle-Arrest of Adult
Veit, Nathaniel Steven
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
