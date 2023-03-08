Willow River News Kathi Bennett

Last week I was checking out the Citizens of Willow River Facebook page. It is a good source of information about what is happening in our area. Crystal posted a warning that I thought worth passing on to you.  “If you plan on going to Walmart in Cloquet be aware of your surroundings,” She watched three men follow two young teenagers. She pretended she was their mother, until they had an employee get a hold of the store manager to escort them out. Once she did that, one of the men went into the bathroom then two seconds later took off running outside bumping into customers on the way out. I would say that this could happen anywhere.  The way things are today, we have to make sure our young people know that they need to be more careful. This goes for anywhere, anytime, and any place. This proves that they are not completely safe even if they go with a friend. Our community has seen an increase in fentanyl overdoses; and trafficking of women and girls is something we have to be aware of. We have I-35 running right through our county, so we shouldn’t be ignorant of the situations that may put us in.   

