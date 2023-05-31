Another senior class has graduated from Willow River School. It doesn’t seem that long ago these kids were in Ready, Set, Grow. Congratulations to you all on your accomplishments. At the award ceremony earlier in the month, I was blown away by all the local scholarships that were given out. It is amazing how many thousands of dollars are given out locally for scholarships. So please continue to support your local businesses and groups in the area. They are amazing. Thank you to everyone who gives out the scholarships… it does so much good. I’ve always thought this community was unique in that the people know how to live the golden rule, and they show it.
I used a bunch of tissues at the graduation ceremony and we went to the cemeteries on Memorial Day. Most of the “kids” that I know, that graduated this year, are making plans for the future. Maybe someday I will know what I want to be when I grow up. My mother is eighty years old and still doesn’t know what she wants to be when she grows up. Do we ever feel grown up?
Most of us learned about the American flag in history class in elementary school. But I think Memorial Day is a good time to remind ourselves about the meaning and importance of our flag. As most of us know the 50 stars represent the 50 states and the 13 stripes represent the original 13 colonies. The colors on the flag represent the building of our nation. Red stands for courage, hardiness, and bloodshed. Courage of separating from what we knew and starting over, and of fighting for our freedom. Hardiness because our founding fathers believed our country will be long standing. And finally, blood shed to honor all those who lost their life for our freedom and our country.
White stands for purity and vigilance, purity because our country is independent and is not corrupted by any other country. Vigilance because our country needs to be alert and make careful choices. Blue stands for justice and perseverance, justice because our laws are just, and perseverance because although our nation is young, we will stand strong against all opposition.
I never realized until lately just how important the things that the flag stands for are. I guess that you don’t realize what you have until someone threatens your ability to have it. God Bless those who fight (and have fought) for those virtues, and God Bless America. We need it.
