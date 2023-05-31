Willow River News Kathi Bennett

Another senior class has graduated from Willow River School. It doesn’t seem that long ago these kids were in Ready, Set, Grow.  Congratulations to you all on your accomplishments.  At the award ceremony earlier in the month, I was blown away by all the local scholarships that were given out. It is amazing how many thousands of dollars are given out locally for scholarships.  So please continue to support your local businesses and groups in the area. They are amazing. Thank you to everyone who gives out the scholarships… it does so much good.  I’ve always thought this community was unique in that the people know how to live the golden rule, and they show it. 

