How many times have we said “Happy Independence Day or Fourth of July”? When we think of it, do we just think about fireworks and parades and picnics?
I think the things that are going on in the world have made me think of it differently. I love parades, picnics and fireworks. I love to feel good about our country and the people in it. This year, I think about the open border, unscrupulous government officials, and the attack on Christian values.
It helps me understand how the people felt during the revolutionary wartime. They fought for their freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom to protect themselves, freedom to govern themselves, etc. They fought for the right to determine their own destiny and live their lives according to their beliefs, which is true freedom.
According to mountvernon.org, George Washington said in his farewell address to the people of the United States on Monday, September 19, 1796, “It is important ... that the habits of thinking in a free country should inspire caution in those entrusted with its administration, to confine themselves within their respective Constitutional Spheres; avoiding in the exercise of the Powers of one department to encroach upon another.”
I think that is a powerful statement in that the division of power in a government is important to keep it honest. Despite all the things untoward that are happening right now to our democratic republic, this is still the best country to live in.
This fourth of July (and everyday thereafter), I am adding special prayers for our nation and the soldiers that fought (and fight) to defend it. God Bless America.
There will be a “Money Storm for Norm!” A lot of know Jason Mikrot as “Norm.” He has been battling cancer and there will be a benefit to alleviate the costs incurred while fighting cancer. This benefit will be at the Endzone Bar in Rutledge Minn. on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Willow River Community Club is busy planning the Music and Memories program. The Willow River Fire Department will be grilling hot dogs and brats, there will be music, lunch, and lots of memories. We will be lighting a candle for each of the dearly departed from the last year. There will be prize drawings and lots of laughs. The date to write on your calendar is Sunday, July 23. The luncheon starts by 12 p.m., the program starts at 1 p.m. with music and prizes.
Summer Chant Camp will be available for an opportunity to learn more about the beauty of music in sacred liturgy. They will cover topics such as Gregorian Chant, Latin Ordinary Mass parts, Schola and cantors’ roles, and coaching on vocal technique. This is a unique opportunity to grow in knowledge and skill.
It is open to anyone who has finished first grade up through adults. They will be meeting at St. Isidore’s church, Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. starting July 6 and running till Aug. 10. They will wrap up by providing music for the Sunday morning 8:30 a.m. Mass on Aug. 13th.
Please RSVP or call/text with questions to Rachel Bennett or Katy Kruse. You can find the phone numbers in the church bulletin.
Eucharistic Adoration is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church on Wednesdays. On June 21, and 28, 2023 the Legion of Mary will meet at St. Mary’s Center in Willow River at 5 p.m. July 2. St. Isidore’s will host Doughnut Sundays on July 30 and Sept. 3, Oct. 29, and Nov. 26.
