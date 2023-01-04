Slim and Eldora Pickensen went to visit their grandson in Florida for the holidays. They drove down because they were in no rush and planned on taking in a few sights along the way. Unfortunately they were about halfway to Nashville when the weather caught up with them. Slim’s pickup has four-wheel drive and being from Minnesota he knows how to drive in snow. The same can’t be said for the drivers he encountered on the way.
It was 27 degrees outside when he pulled into his grandson’s drive. Just as he stepped out of his truck he was hit on the head by a nine pound iguana which had become hypothermic and had fallen out of a palm tree. Slim was knocked out cold and had to go to the ER where he was treated for a concussion. He spent the next three days wrapped up in an electric blanket. When he got over the concussion, Eldora loaded him into the passenger’s seat of the truck and headed home. She said anyone who lives in Florida is about as sharp as a marble. Not only that, she said, but their cornbread’s not done in the middle.
Do you think Slim made up the story about getting hit by a falling iguana?
Signed, Dagmar on Deggerstrom
Dear Dagmar,
I think that anyone who drives from Minnesota to Florida ahead of a record breaking storm is living proof of reincarnation. No one could possibly get that dumb in just one lifetime. Not to heed the weather warnings is just plain stupid. If the Pickensen’s brains were put into birds the birds would fly backwards.
When the meteorologists tell us to stay home that’s not the time to run to the market to buy fish for Christmas Eve dinner. Not only do you put yourself in danger but you become a hazard for others as well. I’m hoping Slim and Eldora are safe at home and have learned a lesson about using technology to help plan future driving trips.
Stay safe and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares……but not so much.
