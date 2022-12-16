Last weekend, Larry and Lu Hoiland joined Al and Sandy Hoiland for some shopping and then spent the rest of the day playing cards and having dinner. This past weekend, Al and Sandy, daughter Marti Finch, great grandson Levi Hoiland along with their grandson Kevin had a wonderful breakfast at the Bruno fire hall, saw Santa, then a horse drawn sleigh ride. Bruno always has a wonderful Santa day for the kids young and old.
Last Saturday, Doug and Sue Blechinger traveled to Carlton for grandson, Bauer’s, Little Mites hockey tournament, it is always fun to watch them play.
Jeanette Swenson, Jesse and Genny Swenson, Sylvia Schweiger attended the morning performance of the East Central Elementary School Winter Concert. All the kids did a great job. On Saturday, Jeanette and Sylvia enjoyed the pancake breakfast/Santa time at the Bruno fire hall and had a nice visit with Patti Linge.
Two former longtime Askov residents have passed away...Lucille Lunde, age 92, passed away on Nov. 29 at the Sandstone Health Care Center. A private service will be held for Lucille in the spring. John Thinesen, age 89, died Dec. 7 at his assisted living apartment in White Bear Lake. Visitation for family and friends of John will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec.16 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Arrangements for both Lucille and John are by Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone. Condolences are extended to Lucille and John’s family and friends.
Santa’s Workshop: time for Kerrick area kids to come make gifts and treats on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the Kerrick Community Center.
