Bruno/ Kerrick News Sylvia Schweiger

Last weekend,  Larry and Lu Hoiland joined Al and Sandy Hoiland  for some shopping and then spent the rest of the day playing cards and having dinner. This past weekend, Al and Sandy, daughter Marti Finch,  great grandson Levi Hoiland along with their grandson Kevin  had a wonderful breakfast at the Bruno fire hall, saw Santa, then a horse drawn sleigh ride. Bruno always has a wonderful Santa day for the kids young and old.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.