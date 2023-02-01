Last Friday night, I watched the Minnesota Senate coverage of the House File 1 (Protect Reproductive Option Act). To say I was shocked was an understatement. I still can’t believe what I saw. The ability of out-state Minnesotans to have a say in how they want their government to be run is gone. It was like watching a car wreck in slow motion. Over thirty Senators proposed amendments to at least make this bill a bit more tolerable. Not one amendment was even considered by the majority. There was only one member that would even agree to answer a question. The amendments brought up, in my opinion, were respectful and well thought out. It made me sick to my stomach to see how far away from common sense and respect for others we have come. When I looked today to find out what the news reported on this, I was disappointed that I couldn’t find anything in the news that accurately reported what I saw. I’m going to keep looking to see if I can find a listing of the proposed amendments. If anyone out there knows how to get a list of them please let me know. We are supposed to be “Minnesota Nice,” but what I see going on in our state government does not reflect that.
We are currently getting ready for the Trap League season. It starts for me in January with all the computer work and getting things ready to get the word out about trap league. We are taking kids grade 7th through 12th from Willow River Area School and Moose Lake School as well (if there is room on the team. We usually have room). We can take Moose Lake students only because the Moose Lake school does not have a team. If you know of any students who are interested please contact me at bennettkathi48@gmail.com. It’s good to note that only students who have completed DNR Firearms Safety Training will be able to join. I will pass along information on that class put on by the Finlayson-Giese Sportsman’s Club when I get the time and dates.
St. Mary’s Church: The Knights of Columbus meeting will be held on Feb. 26 at St. Isidore’s Church with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Bishop Felton has made available his Pastoral Letter to the groups within our three parishes. The letter is going to be in the office and may be picked up at any time the office is open. Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass are as follows: Feb. 26, March 26, April 30, and May 21. Options for women is an “Elevate Life” Pregnancy Resource Center, Sandstone. The center is open Tuesdays - Thursdays. Please feel free to call the number below if you would like to know more about this, 320-216-7633. The generosity of the surrounding communities enables us to help those in need.
Willow River School: There will be no school on February 20 because of President’s Day. Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held Feb. 21 and 23, 2023. Mark that on the calendar. Spring Break will be March 6 through 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.