Last Friday night, I watched the Minnesota Senate coverage of the House File 1 (Protect Reproductive Option Act). To say I was shocked was an understatement. I still can’t believe what I saw.  The ability of out-state Minnesotans to have a say in how they want their government to be run is gone.  It was like watching a car wreck in slow motion. Over thirty Senators proposed amendments to at least make this bill a bit more tolerable.  Not one amendment was even considered by the majority.  There was only one member that would even agree to answer a question. The amendments brought up, in my opinion, were respectful and well thought out. It made me sick to my stomach to see how far away from common sense and respect for others we have come. When I looked today to find out what the news reported on this, I was disappointed that I couldn’t find anything in the news that accurately reported what I saw. I’m going to keep looking to see if I can find a listing of the proposed amendments. If anyone out there knows how to get a list of them please let me know. We are supposed to be “Minnesota Nice,” but what I see going on in our state government does not reflect that. 

