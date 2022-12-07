Share your area news

The Wiggins clan gathered for their traditional breakfast at the Little Mermaid before enjoying the Festival of Trees and the Christmas Tea at the Pine County History Museum.

 

 Submitted

Deb Stadin attended the Pine County Museum Festival of Trees in Askov. It’s an annual tradition for the Wiggins clan. Thirteen of them gathered this year for breakfast buffet at the  Little Mermaid. It was fabulous. They had a gift exchange, did some bidding at the silent auction, lots of great items, attended the vendor craft fair  and then on to the Christmas Tea for more silent auctions a wonderful luncheon and awesome entertainment. Everyone had a great time

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.