Share your area news

Deb Stadin attended the Pine County Museum Festival of Trees in Askov. It’s an annual tradition for the Wiggins clan. Thirteen of them gathered this year for breakfast buffet at the Little Mermaid. It was fabulous. They had a gift exchange, did some bidding at the silent auction, lots of great items, attended the vendor craft fair and then on to the Christmas Tea for more silent auctions a wonderful luncheon and awesome entertainment. Everyone had a great time
Saturday Mary Peterson, Rita Jensen and Jean Jensen attended the Christmas Tea at the Pine County Museum. It was their first time attending and enjoyed it so much they are already making plans for next year.
Sunday Marvin Jensen and Linda Belanger from Ogilvie, were guests at Derrell and Jean Jensen’s home. They enjoyed the Vikings game and had a nice visit.
Jeanette Swenson and Sylvia Schweiger attended and enjoyed the different craft fairs in Askov, East Central School and Sandstone this past Saturday.
Remember the following events:
Santa Claus is coming to Bruno on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Bruno Fire Hall. There will be a pancake breakfast by the Bruno Fire Department serving from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (free will offering) and Horse drawn hayrides and Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Santa will also be at the Pine County Museum in Askov on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be games and kids will receive a free lunch (adults $5) and there is a kids shopping spree for their parents/grandparents/guardians, $3 for one gift or $5 for two gifts.
The Minnesota Vikings had another close game on Sunday but came through.
