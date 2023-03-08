Thank you, thank you, thank you for the outpouring of prayers and wishes following Ron Dracy’s recent accident and hospitalization. It has been a roller coaster few weeks, but he is on the mend. A special thank you to Pastor Jim and Deacon Karen Gerth, our Trinity Lutheran Church Family, Josh Day for keeping our driveway plowed, Pete Saxe and Jerry Krueger for being available when we needed your help, all the Hospital Staff, and the many, many friends and family who checked on us daily offering their help and keeping us in their prayers. Loren Vogler and Gordy Purull, words can’t thank you enough for acting when you did. Your quick action made all the difference for Ron. Brandon, Krystie, Joe and Tana, our son’s, thank you for altering your lives to be there for us. We are truly blessed! Ron and Kathy Dracy.
Jeanette Swenson and Sylvia Schweiger enjoyed the DNR Fire Warden dinner held at the Askov Community Center last Thursday evening.
Two longtime residents of Bruno have passed away. Their arrangements are through Methven Funeral and Cremation of Sandstone.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Arlene Robinson 85, she passed away at her home on Feb. 23. A Celebration of Life will be for Arlene from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 2023 at the Duquette Hall on Hwy 23 N in Duquette, Minn.
Condolences are extended to family and friends of Joy Nelson 93, who passed away on Feb. 28 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held at Danforth Community Chapel in Bruno on Saturday. March 18 2023. Visitation is at 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. service with a luncheon to follow.
Once again, I am reaching out to area residents who have news to share to feel free to contact me by emailing me at: storebo1@frontier.com or call me at phone # (320) 838-3554.
Remember to turn your clocks ahead this weekend coming up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.