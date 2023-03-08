Bruno/ Kerrick News Sylvia Schweiger

Thank you, thank you, thank you for the outpouring of prayers and wishes following Ron Dracy’s recent accident and hospitalization. It has been a roller coaster few weeks, but he is on the mend.  A special thank you to Pastor Jim and Deacon Karen Gerth, our Trinity Lutheran Church Family, Josh Day for keeping our driveway plowed, Pete Saxe and Jerry Krueger for being available when we needed your help, all the Hospital Staff, and the many, many friends and family who checked on us daily offering their help and keeping us in their prayers. Loren Vogler and Gordy Purull, words can’t thank you enough for acting when you did. Your quick action made all the difference for Ron. Brandon, Krystie, Joe and Tana, our son’s, thank you for altering your lives to be there for us. We are truly blessed! Ron and Kathy Dracy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.