Friday Jean Marquardt, Kathy Dracy and Jean Jensen attended the art show opening at 210 gallery in Sandstone. Jean had several ceramic pieces on display.
Sunday Derrell and Jean Jensen traveled to Anoka to see Jean’s grand daughter perform in the middle school musical.
The Diamond Dance Studio dancers had a another successful weekend at their competitions in Duluth/Superior.....they came away with many awards...they all did a great job!!!
Apollos Albrecht William Konkel, infant son of Pastor and Hannah Konkel was baptized Sunday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson. Little Apollos was born early Easter Sunday morning (4/9) ...he has three sisters that are also excited about their baby brother. Pastor Konkel serves both Peace Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran in Bruno.. Congratulations to the Konkel family on the birth of their baby boy.
There will be a Taco Dinner on Saturday May 6 serving from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pine County Historical Museum in Askov....Freewill offering. It is sponspored by the Askov American Legion Post 243 and supporting the All American Ruck Life Team Ruck Marching.
Remember I am always looking for news to share...so if you have any, please feel free to contact me at : storebo1@frontier.com or call me at 320-838-3554.
