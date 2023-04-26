Sick of gun violence

My friend, Marlys, is fed up with gun violence. I told her she wasn’t alone. Her neighbor told her that guns didn’t kill people, people kill people. Marlys thinks if people want to kill others we shouldn’t make it easy for them.
Several people I know are avid hunters. Every year, they shoot a deer, lug it to a butcher, and have it packaged up then eat it throughout the winter. By the time you factor in all the related expenses to bagging a deer, you’d be better off just buying half a steer and freezing it.
If it’s impossible for a sixteen year old to get a gun, it would be impossible for him to go to a birthday party and kill four kids and injure twenty four more.
Marlys is sick and tired of gun violence and so are a lot of other people.
What’s the answer to this problem?
Signed, No Annie Oakley in Nemadji
Dear Annie,
About two weeks ago, authorities took a survey of high school students and asked them about how long it would take them to find a gun if they wanted one, and the respondents said they could do it in about ten minutes. This probably indicates that a multitude of homes have guns.
Since you asked me, I will tell you my opinion. No one should be able to go to their local Walmart and buy a weapon. Anyone not in law-enforcement doesn’t need to be armed. No one needs a loaded firearm in their home. We need a reasonable policy on gun control in our country. It’s as simple as that.
No four year old kid ever took a loaded book from her father’s bookshelf and accidentally killed her brother. And yet we ban books.
Here’s hoping we wake up soon and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares.
