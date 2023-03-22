Hettie Bubenspeck’s grandson goes to college up in Grand Forks and he recently had time off for Spring Break. His family planned to take a jaunt to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands with him and his sister, who is also a student. Even though he didn’t want to spend Spring Break with his family, he was willing to sacrifice. Unfortunately, a terrible blizzard got him socked in and he couldn’t leave North Dakota. His family went without him. After three days when transportation was available Hettie invited him to come for a visit. She thought if she turned all the lights on in the house they could eat mahi-mahi and drink coconut juice and he’d never notice the difference.
Turns out he went snowmobiling with his buddies, ran into a tree and broke his arm.
Hettie blames herself because she didn’t try harder to get him to visit. Don’t you think she’s over reacting?
Signed, Mag on Main Street
Dear Mag,
You can lead a horse to water but you can’t hold its head under. The person responsible for the broken arm is the person who has it. While it was gallant of the grandson to make the sacrifice of going with his family on a vacay, I think things turned out the way they were supposed to. I’m hoping that the broken arm won’t cause the lad any setback with his studies but I’m willing to bet he milks his injury for all its worth. College boys are bacon brains to begin with, and if he had been able to join his family in St. Thomas he would probably have stepped on a jellyfish and gotten stung.
Tell Hettie to send the kid a get well card and consider this a lesson in how to roll with the punches. He’s probably a rock star on campus.
Here’s hoping spring comes soon and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
