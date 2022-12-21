Cleora Nedegaard likes to keep track of current events, which is probably why she needs to take antidepressants. Lately, she’s been following the saga of the American basketball player that was detained in Russia because she had a small amount of marijuana in her suitcase. Cleora says she’s seen pictures of the athlete and she’s not small. As a matter of fact, she measures seven feet six inches tall and weighs in at around 220 pounds. The athlete claims she’s innocent and had no knowledge of the substance being in her suitcase. At her trial she was found guilty and sentenced to seven years in some gulag in Mongolia where they manufacture pot holders. Her guards are as tall as her elbows and Cleora said that if they weren’t aiming Kalashnikovs at her, she should have just banged their heads together and walked out of court.
Fortunately the American government did a prisoner swap for her and she’s back home. What I want to know is why in the world did she go there in the first place let alone let someone pack her suitcase for her?
Signed, Call Me Curious, in Kerrick
Dear Call Me,
The entire event can be attributed to money which the Bible calls the root of all evil.
Informed sources tell me the athlete can dribble a basketball fairly well but she evidently has dust bunnies in her brain and the personality of a paper bag. The Russians agreed to pay her a million bucks to play for them for one year. Their women’s team isn’t very good. They do have very talented hockey players who come to the states and get paid ten times that a year. The Minnesota Wild have a hugely talented player from Russia who reportedly paid a goodly sum of money to get back here this year. I’m hoping he has more brains than borscht in his head and he limits his visits home and to FaceTime calls going forward.
I’m glad the basketball player is home and the hockey player is here.
Tell Cleora to take everything she sees in the news with a grain of salt so she can cut back on the meds and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
