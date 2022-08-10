Dear Tante Ingeborg,
Nikko Gunderssen just came back from a trip to Ireland and he claims he kissed the Blarney Stone. The Irish should do a double check at the castle to make sure he didn’t swallow it. I wouldn’t go so far as to say he lies but he certainly stretches the truth so far out of shape it can’t snap back.
As a kid, he told stories continuously. His mother thought if she made him take accordion lessons he would find a better outlet for his creativity. He learned how to do some creative fast talking every time he had to outwit the bullies who terrorized him into sprinting home, accordion strapped to his back, after the weekly lessons. In desperation he took a pencil and poked all the little black buttons into the inside of the instrument. Maestro Bachstrom ordered him out of the music studio permanently. At least he was able to survive till middle school.
I met him yesterday at the gas station and he told me the potholes on his road were so bad his uncle drove his Mini Cooper into one last Friday and the family hasn’t heard from him since. I think he’s exaggerating. Have you heard anything about the status of road repairs in Pine County?
Signed, Former Drummer on Deggerstrom
Dear Former Drummer,
I’m very glad to hear that Nikko survived the mandatory music lessons. Many children suffer needlessly from their parents’ attempts to give them advantages aimed at improving them.
From what I have been told, road repairs in Pine County are a little behind schedule due to seasonal weather conditions. There was one pothole over on highway forty-eight that looked as if it could accommodate a Mini Cooper or at least a good sized heifer. I suppose Nikko’s family could check to see if it contained their uncle but it’s more likely that the Mini Cooper is parked at the casino five miles further east.
I predict MnDot will have the repairs completed by the time the plows are needed in October.
Wish Nikko’s family well and I’ll get out an APB on their uncle. Let me know if you hear anything and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
