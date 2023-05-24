It’s only the middle of May and my friend, Solvieg, is wondering if she’ll make it through the summer. It’s one thing to support your grandchildren in their sports events, but when you have three of them still racing around from field to arena and home, you can barely remember what day it is.
Last night, Solvieg gave her grandson a little pep talk before he walked out to the pitcher’s mound. Then she positioned herself in the bleachers right behind home plate. The poor kid got so flustered he beaned three batters, threw a low curveball, and hit the umpire in his privates, loaded the bases and let three runs score. Balls were zinging all over. The coach of her grandson’s team took him out and put in a relief pitcher. Solvieg and everyone else was very relieved. Eventually the game ended in a tie of 17-17. At that age, the rules are very clear about how long play can continue. Tonight, she’s heading out to watch the youngest play and it’s a good thing she gets to take naps during the afternoon.
I’m wondering if seeing their grandma cheering for them might cause them to be unfocused and distracted. What’s your opinion on this?
Signed, Bev on Burgermeister
Dear Bev,
I’m certain that it’s great for folks to attend the sports events of their kids. I’m also just as certain that the kids feel a little pressure because of it. Eventually, the athletes will learn to focus on the game and tune out the noise in the background. They develop this skill before they get to middle school. Their dream is to make it to the pros and pros get paid a lot of money because they are focused.
Tell Solvieg to tone it down a little and go with a thumbs up when her kids take the field and limit the yelling to when the kid rounds third and is heading for home.
I’ll be waiting to read about her grandkids when they make it to the majors. And remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
