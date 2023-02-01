I recently uncovered a box of papers in my garage from my deceased mother’s estate. The box was marked “highly sensitive” and upon opening it, I discovered it contained report cards of mine from the forties. I’m sure if I examined the contents of other boxes similarly labeled, they would be used in the preservation of correspondence from my relatives to my mother during the war years. Since they were most likely written in cursive I’m sure they are indecipherable. Do you think I should contact Homeland Security? I’ve read about a lot of other people having papers turn up in boxes in their garages and it’s caused quite a stir.
I want to be patriotic and need guidance in this matter.
Signed, Real Life Nephew of my Uncle Sam
Dear Real Live,
I’m glad to see that you are putting your nation’s safety above your own and I absolutely commend you for this. Too bad others aren’t stepping up and doing likewise.
People don’t realize the hazard of storing boxes of old paperwork in their garages. At any given moment a spark could ignite the whole collection and the entire building could be consumed by flames. People might mistake it for a covert mission by the CIA. Depending on how close your house is to the neighbors on either side, they could be in eminent danger.
I think you should make a preemptive strike and destroy the boxes from the garage in your living room fireplace.
This doesn’t even begin to address what the contents of the other boxes might hold. Since the writing is in cursive, rest assured that anyone able to read the material is deceased.
As an added benefit, think of all the space you will free up for items like tools and gardening supplies. I’m fairly certain that boxes being uncovered in other garages across the nation should be dealt with in the same manner.
Good luck with your effort to be patriotic, and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.