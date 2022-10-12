Willow River News Kathi Bennett

I just got done canning carrots. It was a good year for carrots. At the start of the summer I planted two packets of little tiny carrot seeds. I thought, “Well these seeds are so small. I think I’ll plant two packets, so I get enough to can a few jars.”  We harvested ten gallons of carrots.  Thirty-seven pint jars and three days of canning and the carrots are “put up.” Not to mention the two big bags of the best ones in the crisper in the fridge. It reminds me of the story about the mustard seed in the bible.  “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and planted in his field.  Though it is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds come and perch in its branches.” (Matthew 13:31)  

