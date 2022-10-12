I just got done canning carrots. It was a good year for carrots. At the start of the summer I planted two packets of little tiny carrot seeds. I thought, “Well these seeds are so small. I think I’ll plant two packets, so I get enough to can a few jars.” We harvested ten gallons of carrots. Thirty-seven pint jars and three days of canning and the carrots are “put up.” Not to mention the two big bags of the best ones in the crisper in the fridge. It reminds me of the story about the mustard seed in the bible. “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and planted in his field. Though it is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds come and perch in its branches.” (Matthew 13:31)
While I was canning, I was thinking that our ideas are like carrots seeds. They have the ability to grow into small little warped carrots with gnarled and split roots, but they also have the ability to grow into beautiful, big, bright, life sustaining, roots. The environment in which carrots are grown including soil, water, and weather are the determining factors that make them thrive or not. I think our ideas are like that. Although, you can add many more elements like religion, politics, family dynamics, and creativity to our list of things that improve our environment so we can thrive. And to think I got all that deep thought out of a couple of packages of carrot seeds.
The Willow River Community Club is discussing Fun with Santa again this year. We are planning a lot of fun and tentatively the date is Dec. 10 at the Willow River School. So mark that on your calendar early. The Club is also collaborating with the WRFD to host a tree lighting at the fire hall/city hall. More information to come. It’s never dull in Willow River.
I know it’s a bit early to write about the gun raffle, but it’s good to get it on the calendar early. The Willow River Fire Department and EMS is hosting their annual fall gun raffle at the Squirrel Cage Bar & Grill on Nov. 19 starting at 6 p.m. The big drawing will be at 9 p.m. Tickets are available from WRFD members and local businesses. The tickets are $5 each and sixteen guns are being raffled. Need not be present to win. Get your tickets early.
Fire prevention week is Sunday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 15 this year. The WRFD and the SLFD were at the school this morning to talk to the little ones about fire prevention and safety. The theme this year is “Fires Won’t Wait. Plan your Escape.” So, please take the time to run through a fire drill in your home with your kids. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and check the batteries every month. Also, if there is a fire “Get out, stay out, and call for help.” God Bless our first responders.
At the school: Area Veterans are invited to join the kids at the school for the Annual Veterans Day Breakfast. This event will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Veterans please RSVP to Melissa Johnson at (218-372-3131 ext 128 or mjohnson@isd577.org. The PTO is sorry to share the news that the wreath supplier that they use for the Wreath Fundraiser has decided to cancel all orders for the upcoming season due to supply and labor issues. Due to that fact, they are forced to stop their wreath fundraiser. Any orders that have already been placed and paid for will be refunded. They are grateful for your continued support and hope to be able to continue this fundraiser in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.