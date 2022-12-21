Friday evening, Derrell and Jean Jensen attended the Art Opening at the new location of OSAC. Jean has several of her pottery pieces on display. The show will be open weekends through the end of January. Julie Domogalla is the featured artist.
Sunday, the Jensen’s had plans to attend the Lutefisk dinner at Faith Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Lake, but it was canceled due to power outage, so they enjoyed dinner in Willow River.
What a Minnesota Vikings game on Saturday. I know a few people that were there and they saw the Vikings come from being 33 points behind at halftime then complete the largest comeback in NFL history. It was a real nail biter again at the end of the overtime, but once again they pulled it off with a score of 39 to 36.
This week’s winter storm left damage in the area with the wet heavy snow on the trees and power lines. Lots of power outages, some for quite some time and some that might still be out, but we need to thank the power company crews for working the long hours in the terrible weather conditions to get us up and going again. Hope we don’t have to go through that again. Now comes the cold temps.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lawrence Wallner. Lawrence, age 82 of Mesa, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10. Lawrence spent his youth in Bruno and graduated from Askov High School in 1958. After school, he married Darlene Petersen, they had two children and lived and worked in Duluth, Ala. then retired living in Arizona. Darlene passed away in 2019. He leaves behind his two children, David and Vicki and five grandchildren and many other family members. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are through Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care Mesa, Ariz. and you can leave fond memories and expression of sympathy at http://www.mariposagardens.com for the Wallner family.
Christmas Blessings to all...Enjoy your time with family and friends.
