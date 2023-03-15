When I was about nine years old I had my first ever ride in an airplane. If you can believe it, the year was 1952! We had accompanied my dad on a visit to a ranch in Bloomington, Ill. where he was negotiating the purchase of sheep for a large meat packing company in Chicago. When he finished, we were going to drive to Springfield for a visit to the Lincoln Memorial. The man my father was visiting suggested that his pilot fly my mother, sister, brother and me in his plane so we could get settled in our hotel. My dad would join us by car later. I can’t describe the joy and excitement I felt at the time. And ever since I have loved to fly. Interestingly, my son is a pilot for a large commercial airline and I have a grandson who is in the process of getting his commercial flying license.
What I want to know is, how we got from flying being a privilege and luxury to a situation where we have to dread boarding because we might encounter turbulence not caused by air but by whacko passengers? What’s this world coming to?
Wishing For The Wings of Days Gone By
Dear Wishing,
Nowadays, flying is considered a form of mass transportation. It is no longer reserved for the rich and famous. To be honest, upheavals, meltdowns, tantrums and other bad behaviors occur whether a person is riding in an SST or on a subway. The form of transportation has nothing to do with the phenomenon. We have become uncivilized. People learned to behave at their mother’s knee, and especially if their bad behavior warranted a boot in the posterior administrated by her foot. I might have my head in the clouds, but it’s not hard to conclude that we need to get back on track with teaching our little mini-me’s that if they don’t behave they’ll be grounded. Or maybe even sent to bed without supper. Demand proper behavior at home. I shudder to think of our reception in outer space if we don’t shape up. Stay strong and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.