My friend Elmira is in a big quandary because she can’t decide what to wear to her grandson’s wedding. His sister got married three years ago and was very specific about the dress code for the event.
Her wedding brouhaha lasted three days and there were many changes of clothing required during each day. Elmira made several trips to the local thrift stores so she would be adequately covered, so to speak.
This time around, the lovely couple is planning to be wed in a more casual venue, namely a barn, and Elmira is clueless. The bride is wearing the traditional wedding dress and has a handful of attendants who have selected their gowns. No telling how the groom will be dressed. He tends to favor camouflage attire.
Can you come up with some advice so Elmira doesn’t embarrass herself and the rest of the family on this wonderful occasion? She’s beginning to get pissed off with the lack of direction.
Signed, No Daisy Mae on Danebod
Dear No Daisy,
As my friend Kat pointed out just this morning, it’s better to be pissed off than pissed on.
Too bad we’ve had unseasonably warm weather because if the wedding was this weekend, I’d be tempted to call the parents of the party to whom I am related and tell them I slipped on some ice and am concussed and need to miss the big event. Here’s the good news: not one person in attendance will even notice what Elmira is wearing. All eyes will be on the bride and groom.
At her age the biggest concern should be comfort and how quickly she can get her drawers down when she needs to visit the ladies room.
Even though the ceremony will be held in a barn, Elmira should wear comfortable shoes and forego cowboy boots. Her bunions will thank her.
Here’s hoping the day is joyful and happy and the couple have a long and wonderful life together. Send me a couple of pictures and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares….but not so much.
