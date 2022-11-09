Will midwesterners ever be fashion forward?

I don’t think we are very fashion forward here in the Midwest. Even down in the cities people are hanging on to the Covid athleisure uniform that we adopted very happily.
Many years ago when one of my sons was dating, the “squeeze dujour,” she visited for a weekend and I panicked when she showed up with two very large suitcases. When I probed tactfully about why she had such heavy luggage she said that one was filled with shoes. It was January and we had four feet of snow on the ground. They married and it took Trixie quite a while to adjust to dressing comfortably for our locale. Do you think we will ever be considered on the leading edge of couture?
Signed, Coco Chanelssen on Copenhagen Road
Dear Coco,
When Fleet Farm sells wedding dresses, the upper Midwesterners will be happier than a herd of hogs in a mud hole. But as I recall, wasn’t that the daughter in law that tried to cook a pot roast in her toaster?
This morning, I saw a neighbor walking his dog wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and flip flops. It was 34 out, but he was convinced the temp would hit 62 by noon.
We try to dress for the weather conditions since Halloween blizzards are known to occur. This is the State of Hockey, not to mention hot dishes, lake places up north, bib overalls and Red Wing boots. People like to visit because they can relax and be comfortable. Don’t be fooled. Those jumpsuits made from tire leather cause rashes. You keep your flannels handy and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
