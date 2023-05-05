Willow River and Moose Lake Students bring Charlie Brown to life on stage

Charlie Brown and the gang are coming to Moose Lake Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.
Willow River and Moose Lake students are collaborating on You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, said Moose Lake director Genevieve Berthelot. “My character brings some humor into the simplistic love of classical music and he shows it through anger mainly at Lucy for her lack of understanding that he only loves music and not much else,” said Eric Ellingson, who plays Schroeder.
Berthelot said that the musical has been a favorite of hers since she was a youth and feels the story and songs are timeless. “Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship,” said Berthelot.
While she has been directing the spring production since 2017, the schools only started combining for drama last school year. “It has been a wonderful collaboration,” said Berthelot. “Instead of one or two directors being stretched thin trying to do everything, we can each focus on a specific area and help the kids create the best product possible.”
The other directors are Richard Frentress from Willow River and Jess Moujouros, a community volunteer.
There are nine students in the cast and five in the lights and technology crew. The students are in grades 8-11.
Alex Miles plays the part of Charlie Brown and eighth grader Gwen Ziegler plays Linus’ older sister, the bossy Lucy Van Pelt.
“I like how Lucy isn’t afraid to speak her mind and always demands everyone’s attention when she enters a scene,” said Ziegler.
The play is at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Moose Lake School auditorium. Adults tickets are $10 and students are $5. Email genevieve.berthelot@isd97.org for more information.
