Hello all. For the people who live inside the city limits of Willow River, there will be a tree branch pickup on May 13 at 8 a.m. The Willow River Fire Department (WRFD) is doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. No tax money will be spent on this service. This service is only for tree limbs from the ice damage this winter. No lumber or miscellaneous wood or other debris will be picked up. If you want branches picked up, please have them by the curb by 8 a.m. This will be for the people who live on the following city streets: County highway 61 (in the city of Willow River limits only), County Road 43 (in the city limits only), Chipmunk Lane, Church Street, Doe Street, Kandiyohi Lane, Lake Street, Lakeside Drive, Gander Drive, Park Drive, Pine Street, Main Street, Old Sawmill Road, Willow Street, and Wyatt’s Cove. I hope I didn’t forget any.
One way to find out whether you are in city limits is to look at your property tax statement and if your PID number starts with a “R47…” then you are in city limits. It’s good to note that even if your address is a Willow River address, it does not mean you are in city limits.
At the school: the Spring band and choir concerts will be held on May 18 at 6 p.m. for the high school band, and on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the elementary. More Spring events: May 12 – Blood Drive 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 13 – Prom Grand March 6 p.m., May 16 - FFA Banquet, May 26 – Graduation 7 p.m., June 1 – Last day of school.
St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass on May 21.
