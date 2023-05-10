Kathi Bennett

Hello all. For the people who live inside the city limits of Willow River, there will be a tree branch pickup on May 13 at 8 a.m. The Willow River Fire Department (WRFD) is doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. No tax money will be spent on this service. This service is only for tree limbs from the ice damage this winter. No lumber or miscellaneous wood or other debris will be picked up.  If you want branches picked up, please have them by the curb by 8 a.m. This will be for the people who live on the following city streets: County highway 61 (in the city of Willow River limits only), County Road 43 (in the city limits only), Chipmunk Lane, Church Street, Doe Street, Kandiyohi Lane, Lake Street, Lakeside Drive, Gander Drive, Park Drive, Pine Street, Main Street, Old Sawmill Road, Willow Street, and Wyatt’s Cove. I hope I didn’t forget any. 

