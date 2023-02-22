According to History.com, Abraham Lincoln was born in a one-room cabin in Hardin County, Kentucky in 1809. He had limited education as a child and had to work hard to help support his family. In 1830 his family moved to Macon County, Illinois and he got a job working on a river flatboat hauling freight down the Mississippi River. He later worked as a shopkeeper and postmaster in New Salem, Illinois. He wasn’t elected to the Illinois state legislature until 1834. He taught himself law, passing the bar exam in 1836. As a lawyer he served clients ranging from individual residents to national railroad lines. He wasn’t afraid of hard work. He didn’t expect a hand out. He was an intelligent man and used his intelligence for the betterment of society. He didn’t expect society to make him better. He said, “I want it said of me by those who knew me best, that I always plucked a thistle and planted a flower where I thought a flower would grow.” We could all aspire to that.
School happenings
There will be a blood drive sponsored by the Willow River community and the high school on Friday, March 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They have a big bus in the school parking lot and it is really comfy. Blood donation is by appointment by contacting Melissa Johnson at 218-372-3131 Ext. 128 or by email at mjohnson@isd577.org.
We are currently getting ready for the Trap League season. We are taking kids grade 7th through 12th from Willow River Area School and Moose Lake School as well (if there is room on the team… we usually have room). If you are a Willow River student please register by March 7, 2023 (Then we will be opening up the registration to Moose Lake kids too.) The final registration day is March 19, 2023. Which means you will have to contact me by March 17, 2023 at the latest. If you know of any students who are interested please contact me at bennettkathi48@gmail.com. It’s good to note that only students who have completed DNR Firearms Safety Training will be able to join. I will pass along information on that class put on by the Finlayson-Giese Sportsman’s Club when I get the time and dates.
Spring Break will be March 6 through 10. There will be a Family Book Bingo Night at the school on Thursday, March 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Kindergarten Round Up will be Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Willow River Elementary School. Please contact Kristi in the Elementary office for more information at 218-372-3131 Ext 101.
St. Mary’s Church
The Knights of Columbus meeting will be held on February 26 at St. Isidore’s Church with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass are as follows: February 26, March 26, April 30, and May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.