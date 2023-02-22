Willow River News Kathi Bennett

According to History.com, Abraham Lincoln was born in a one-room cabin in Hardin County, Kentucky in 1809.  He had limited education as a child and had to work hard to help support his family.  In 1830 his family moved to Macon County, Illinois and he got a job working on a river flatboat hauling freight down the Mississippi River.  He later worked as a shopkeeper and postmaster in New Salem, Illinois.  He wasn’t elected to the Illinois state legislature until 1834.  He taught himself law, passing the bar exam in 1836.  As a lawyer he served clients ranging from individual residents to national railroad lines.  He wasn’t afraid of hard work.  He didn’t expect a hand out.  He was an intelligent man and used his intelligence for the betterment of society.  He didn’t expect society to make him better.  He said, “I want it said of me by those who knew me best, that I always plucked a thistle and planted a flower where I thought a flower would grow.” We could all aspire to that. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.