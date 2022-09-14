Willow River Fire Department honors heroes of 9/11

The Willow River Fire Department honored the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on Sunday. 

 

 Tiffany Parr | Submitted

This past Sunday was the 21st anniversary of 9/11, also known as Patriots Day. The Willow River Fire Department and EMS had the “Never Forget” tanker out on Sunday and the flag at half staff to remember the fallen firefighters, first responders, and the other victims of 9/11.  

