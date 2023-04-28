Willow River Fire Department hosts EMR class

Willow River Fire Department hosted an EMR class for Pine Technical College. Pictured are: Joe Mulford, President of PTC, Dawn Sandberg of PTC, Saphire Workhoven, Jeremy Crowell, Ameythist Glover, Josh Gendrun, Marrissa Bennett, Troy Nelson, Instructor Misi Gangl, Ben Partlow, Zachary Hanson, and Kevin Carlson.
My pepper plants are big enough to put in the bigger pots. I planted them on March 1 and they are about four inches tall. I was wondering if you can plant them deeper for good rooting like tomato plants? Yes, you can. I started my tomato plants yesterday. I planted four seed packets. We’ll see how many I get. Next on the list is the cucumbers. I’m sticking with my favorite National Pickling and Sumter cucumbers. They did well last year. It’s always a bit different each year, so this year I’m planting beets and kohlrabi as my new things to try. As kids, we used to bring a knife and a salt shaker right out to the garden and eat the kohlrabi right out of the garden. We were worse than the rabbits. I’m really excited to get out to the garden this year. The winter was so long.
Last Thursday, a great group of people graduated from the EMR class offered by Pine Technical College and hosted by the WRFD. The students put in many hours at class time and studying. Misi Gangl was the instructor and the class learned a lot. They were thankful to the WRFD for hosting the class. Congratulations.
The City Water Operators will be out flushing hydrants in the last two weeks of April. So, please be aware of them working in the streets in the manholes if you are driving through town. Safety first. Also, the water users be aware of this and plan accordingly.
Spring brings new challenges to our school buses and vans. For the safety of our students, a bus/van will not drive through water that covers the road. If you have children that go to Willow River School, and your road is flooded, or impassable due to the mud, please contact Nathan Berg at bus@isd577.org or call 218-372-3131 ext. 267 to make other pick-up/ drop-off
arrangements.
At the school:
The Spring Band and Choir Concerts will be held on May 18th at 6 pm for the high school band, and on May 24th from 9 am to 1:30 pm for the elementary. More Spring Events: April 28th – Poetry & Punch 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., April 29 – Honor Band Concert 4:30 p.m., May 3rd - Senior Recognition Night, May 12 – Blood Drive 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 13– Prom Grand March 6 p.m., May 16 - FFA Banquet, May 26 – Commencement 7 p.m., June 1- Last Day of School.
Kindergarten Round up will be held Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Willow River Elementary School. If you would like to come and tour the school, please contact Kristi at 218-372-3131 Ext 101. The kiddos must be five years old by September 1 to attend.
St Mary’s Catholic Church
St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 am Mass are as follows: , April 30, and May 21.
