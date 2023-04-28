Willow River Fire Department hosts EMR class

Willow River Fire Department hosted an EMR class for Pine Technical College.  Pictured are: Joe Mulford, President of PTC, Dawn Sandberg of PTC, Saphire Workhoven, Jeremy Crowell, Ameythist Glover, Josh Gendrun, Marrissa Bennett, Troy Nelson, Instructor Misi Gangl, Ben Partlow, Zachary Hanson, and Kevin Carlson.

 

My pepper plants are big enough to put in the bigger pots.  I planted them on March 1 and they are about four inches tall. I was wondering if you can plant them deeper for good rooting like tomato plants? Yes, you can. I started my tomato plants yesterday. I planted four seed packets. We’ll see how many I get. Next on the list is the cucumbers. I’m sticking with my favorite National Pickling and Sumter cucumbers.  They did well last year. It’s always a bit different each year, so this year I’m planting beets and kohlrabi as my new things to try. As kids, we used to bring a knife and a salt shaker right out to the garden and eat the kohlrabi right out of the garden. We were worse than the rabbits. I’m really excited to get out to the garden this year.  The winter was so long. 

