Our first responders (WRFD) have had an epic year. They have had over 170 calls this year alone. Will you hear them complain? No, they will say that is what they do. They are a self-less group of hard working people. They do a lot of work that doesn’t get seen by most people. They love their community and will put their lives at risk to help strangers. Have any of you ever been out on the side of the freeway? It is a scary place and people don’t slow down enough if you ask me. The range of the calls they go on are endless. They range from “lift assists” to fatal car accidents to house fires. They have even rescued a horse that fell into an old sewer tank. Sometimes they go on calls that leave them in tears and stay with them forever. I can tell you from experience that first responders are called out at all hours, in all temperatures, and many times during holidays. I found this posted by Volunteers the Series, “What do I make? I make holding your hand seem like the biggest thing in the world when I’m cutting you out of a car. I can make five minutes seem like a life time when I go in a burning house to save your family. I make those annoying sirens seem like angels when you need them. I can make your children breathe when they stop. I can help you survive a heart attack. I make myself get out of bed at 3 a.m. to risk my life to save people I’ve never met. Today, I might make the ultimate sacrifice to save your life. I make a difference, what do you make?”
It is a calling to want to put your community above yourself. If you feel you have that calling and have a desire to become a first responder, please contact your local fire department. There is a need in every community for volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.