Willow River Fire Department, J&L Construction, and community volunteers really did a lot of hard work on Saturday, chipping ice storm damaged branches. There were so many damaged branches that they didn’t get through all of them on Saturday. They plan to chip the remaining branches on Wednesday night. They worked for at least eight hours straight and have about 2/3’s of the town left. They were really working hard and fast too. Thanks to all who helped. I saw Dave Kliniski, Bruce Bohaty, Harold Blatz, Rick Borchardt, Steve Prachar, Gerard Bennett, Noel Bennett, Dan Walker, Angela Kliniski, Victoria Prachar and kids, Shawna and Kennedy out there. Hopefully I didn’t miss anyone. It makes you realize just how much damage there was. The town sure is looking a lot better though.
Everyone has been working hard on their properties. We have a beautiful town and you can see the pride people take in their homes.
What a whirlwind weekend. First of all, let me say a late Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I got together with my mom and my sisters, and lots of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and my kids, of course, for a potluck picnic at my mom’s. What a beautiful day. I love picnics, especially after this long winter we had.
I’ve been putting my little seedlings out every day to get hardened off before planting. They really sucked up the water yesterday while sitting in the hot sunshine on the deck. They are really starting to grow. I can’t wait to get them all outside for the season. My living room looks like a jungle.
At the school: the spring band and choir concerts will be held on May 18 at 6 p.m. for the high school band, and on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the elementary. More spring events: May 26 – Commencement 7 p.m., June 1 – Last day of school.
St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sunday at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass is May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.