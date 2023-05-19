Willow River Fire Department, J&L Construction, and community volunteers really did a lot of hard work on Saturday, chipping ice storm damaged branches. There were so many damaged branches that they didn’t get through all of them on Saturday. They plan to chip the remaining branches on Wednesday night. They worked for at least eight hours straight and have about 2/3’s of the town left. They were really working hard and fast too. Thanks to all who helped. I saw Dave Kliniski, Bruce Bohaty, Harold Blatz, Rick Borchardt, Steve Prachar, Gerard Bennett, Noel Bennett, Dan Walker, Angela Kliniski, Victoria Prachar and kids, Shawna and Kennedy out there. Hopefully I didn’t miss anyone. It makes you realize just how much damage there was. The town sure is looking a lot better though.

