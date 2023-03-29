Wonderful organizations contribute to trap team

Willow River Youth Trap League sign up is over now. We couldn’t practice this past week because of the snow depth. But we are looking forward to an exciting season. We have a huge team. This year we had twice as many kids sign up. The shooting sports have increased in popularity in the last few years.
Many community organizations make it possible for us to offer the sport to the kids for a minimal cost. We only ask the parents to cover the cost of registering with the state, which cost them $35 for the regular season and an additional $35 to register for the state tournament.
This year, we received a NRA grant for supplies worth $3,500. Thank you, NRA, for helping us to support our wonderful team. This grant makes it possible for our kids to join our team no matter what their parent’s financial situation. I would also like to add that the community organizations that give to our team make it possible for us to offer this sport.
The following organizations have donated to our team and we thank them: The Willow River Commercial Club, Northern Pine Riders, the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club, American Legion Posts 361 and 163 from Sturgeon Lake and Willow River, the Thundering Toms (think turkey hunting), and the Safari Club. In case I missed anyone please know that it was unintentional and we appreciate your generosity. I am so grateful to be living in this giving community.
Easter Fun
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Rutledge community center on April 8 at 12 p.m. They start exactly at noon, so come a little early. It is for children zero to ten years old. Come join the fun.
Fun with the Easter Bunny is coming to the Willow River Fire Hall. The Willow River Community Club and the Willow River Fire Department and EMS are hosting this event on April 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be there for the kids. Feel free to bring your camera and take lots of pictures. There will also be games, prizes, and breakfast. The fire fighters will also have free popcorn. Hop on down to the fire hall for some Easter fun.
If you have any kids that are in at least age 11 years old by April 24, 2023 you may sign them up for the DNR Firearms Safety Training at the Finlayson-Giese Sportsman’s Club (parents must be present to sign the kids up). The registration night is on Monday, April 17 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the clubhouse. The Class will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the following dates: April 24, April 26, April 28, May 1, May 3, May 5. The Field day will be held May 6 at 9 a.m. You must attend all classes and be on time. Bring a notebook and pencil. For questions, call George at (320) 233-6381. If your child is planning to shoot Trap League in the future they must have this certification.
St. Mary’s/St. Isidore’s
St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass are as follows: April 30, and May 21. Stations of the Cross at St. Isidore’s Church will start at 6 p.m. followed by a soup supper at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.