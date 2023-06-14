-Sandstone playground will be open from 8 to 12 and 1 to 5 daily. The recreation program run by Tom Walker, who will teach the youngsters how to play various games, etc. The playground has facilities for archery, horseshoe, softball, basketball, badminton and croquet. Your children should take advantage of this program and enjoy healthy outdoor exercise.
-Mr. and Mrs. F. G. Bates arrived here last week and at present are making their home in the Dr. Dredge apartment near the Congregational Church. Mr. Bates is the new cashier at the Sandstone State Bank.
-The Sandstone baseball lads outhit the Beroun team and emerged with a 12-6 victory. The battery for Beroun was Pavelka, while Mike VanDerSchaegen, Rod Peterson and Joe Hejny toiled for the winners. Hjalmer Hokenson and Rod Peterson also clouted out triples to help push runs across for the Quarry boys.
-The new 1949 Ford is “The Car of the Year” and can be seen at Hawley Motor Company in Sandstone. Call 417 for more information.
50 Years Ago
June 14, 1973
-Mark O’Riley, Sandstone High School senior, was first in the District Track Meet. He will now participate in the Regional meet in Aurora-Hoyt Lakes. Mark won second in the 100 yard race, which entitles him to participate in the State Meet at Apollo High School. Don Phaller won second place in the District Meet but is unable to participant in the Regional as he had a pulled muscle in his back.
-Dutch Eitens sold one of his registered Belgian fillies to Darrel Bruster of Archie, Mo. Bruster is the asistant coach of the Kansas City Chiefs football team. He was assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings for three years under Norm VanBrocklin. A friend of Bruster’s also purchased a team of grey Percherons from Oliver Olson of Grindstione Lake. Jimmy Laursen, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Laursen, was pleased to have Bruster autograph a card for him.
25 Years Ago
June 11, 1998
-East Central softball players earning conference honors are Alicia Coveau, Diana Steffen, Lisa Hejny and Andrea Bennett. Baseball all-conference were Dustin Hejny, Matt Moore, Scott Battaglia, Justin Dawson and Jonah Underwood.
-Community Involvement Program is scheduled to open a new group home in Sandstone at 104 Division.
