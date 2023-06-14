Bear sightings have been reported throughout Pine City according to a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The officer told Pine City Council that they keep getting calls about bears and that people should call the DNR if they have concerns.
A large bear cub was spotted crossing Highway 61 in Pine City to the fairgrounds on Wednesday evening of last week. One was even video recorded swimming in the river by the Cross Lake dam.
One DNR conservation officer/wildlife manager, Dan Starr, of Onamia, suggested that bears were showing up in open areas with the dry conditions. In 2020, a similar situation existed with dry conditions driving black bears closer to populated areas such as campsites and homes, reported WCCO News. At that time, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says dry conditions in the northeastern and north-central parts of the state had caused a shortage of food bears eat in the wild, so they were looking for people’s leftovers.
Bearwise.org urges residents to lock the lids on their dumpsters, keep trash containers in a locked shed or garage, and take down bird feeders to avoid having nuisance bears. While camping, store food in a locked car, and make sure to not leave anything behind.
Bearwise says that if you encounter a black bear near a building, dumpster or around a corner, give the bear a clear escape route and do not corner it, leave any doors open as you back away from the bear, and do not lock a bear in a room.
If you encounter a bear in the backyard or outdoors, make loud noises, shout or bang pots and pans together from a safe distance to scare the bear away. When the bear leaves, remove potential attractants such as garbage, bird seed or pet food. Check yard for bears before letting a dog out.
If you encounter a bear in the woods, stand still and don’t approach it. Move away quietly in the opposite direction. If you encounter a bear that’s aware of you, don’t run; running may trigger a chase response. Back away slowly.
If a black bear becomes aggressive and approaches you, stand your ground; back away only when the bear stops its approach; make yourself look bigger by raising your arms and jacket, and/or standing on a rock or stump; yell “Hey bear” loudly, use bear spray if needed.
Local DNR conservation officer, Ben Karon, said that the only time the DNR would get involved in a bear sighting, however, would be for a nuisance bear causing damage or threatening human life. In that case he said, people can call the DNR or the sheriff’s office.
