Whether you prefer to sleep under the stars in a hammock, nestling in for the night in a sleeping bag and tent or enjoying the luxury of a camper, the local area has many options for camping. Camping is an affordable alternative to spendy family trips, and the best part is many local campgrounds still have nightly openings this summer.
Red Fox Campground and RV Park, Moose Lake
Nestled in the tall birch and oak trees are 45 spacious sites that include electric and water.
Long-time campground host Peggy has seen the park go through four campground owners and she has worked for three of them in her 25 years at Red Fox.
Red Fox is one of the few campgrounds in the area that campers can ride their ATV’s from the campground to a local trail. No need to trailer the ATV’s and according to Peggy “this is what keeps the campers returning. It is common for the owner [Dave Stratton] to lead guided ATV tours including the annual Polka Run each September.”
What they offer including but not limited to:
Season sites for that includes water and electric, no sewer
Daily/weekender sites with water and electric. Slightly higher rates around holidays
Tent sites with no water or electricity.
Group camping that can accommodate around 50.
Game room
Playground
Kayak and canoe rentals
Large assortment of ATV/UTV/motorcycle parts and accessories including helmets, tires and oil
If you go: they accept phone call reservations only. Limited nightly spots remain for the summer.
Ray and Marge’s, Sturgeon Lake
The 1200 feet of sandy shoreline of Ray and Marge’s is tucked down on one of the few small hills on the south side of Sturgeon Lake. The hill is a natural barrier from traffic and creates a secluded beach and marina for the campers. Campers of all ages can walk several yards in the water and remain at waist level.
The pristine beach and slip opportunity are not the only selling points of this local gem. The large lots and family friendly atmosphere are evident. Chris Aufderhar, third-generation campground owner indicates Ray and Marge’s has been around since 1955 and currently has a five year wait list for their seasonal sites. “Campers keep coming back because of our lot size and we are all easy going here” says Chris. Duluth native, Katie, a 12-year returning camper at Ray and Marge’s says they keep coming back year after year because “we are all one big family, everyone knows each other here at the campground and we all get along great. My kids love to spend their time catching frogs and going to the beach.”
What they offer including but not limited to:
Seasonal rate which includes sewer, water and electric
Tent daily/weekend sites all with electric and water
2 cabin rentals
Large sandy beach
Seasonal slip for seasonal customers, free boat storage during the winter
Large shower building
Setup bar with traditional bar menu
If you go: they accept phone call reservations only. Limited spots remain for the nightly tent/camper sites.
Countryside Campground, Askov
Themed family activities on weekends, unique canal for water sports, hot tub with adult hours on weekends, this family friendly campground destination truly has something for everyone. It is easy to see why families keep coming back with all they have to offer. Kristine Ruppert started out as a seasonal camper and easily transitioned into campground operator citing “we are all family here.”
What they offer, including but not limited to:
Seasonal site with sewer, water and electric
Daily/weekend sites, reservation deposit required
Cabin rentals
Kayak rentals
Indoor pool and hot tub
Kitchen and bar
Game room
Laundry facilities
Canal for watersports and fishing
Crystal and Jim Gram from Princeton became familiar with Countryside when they visited their friends at the campground. They were noticing their kids did not want to leave and were realizing how much fun they were having as a family. After visiting for three years, Crystal and Jim decided this was the summer they were going to stay. “It is our home away from home, my kids have friends and fun social opportunities here. They like to fish in the canal and swim in the pool. We like it because it is close to Banning State Park and that is also a great way to spend the day as a family.”
If you go: they accept phone call reservations only. Limited spots remain for the nightly tent/camper sites.
These campgrounds represent only a few of the local campgrounds that have openings this summer. For more camping opportunities be sure to check out the Moose Lake Chamber of Commerce website at www.mooselakechamber.com.
