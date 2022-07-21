Camping

The marina at Ray and Marge’s resort in Sturgeon Lake is one of the amenities that can be found on the 1200 feet of shoreline. Campers of all ages can walk out several yards in the water and remain at waist level.

 

 Amy Arntson | Gazette

Whether you prefer to sleep under the stars in a hammock, nestling in for the night in a sleeping bag and tent or enjoying the luxury of a camper, the local area has many options for camping. Camping is an affordable alternative to spendy family trips, and the best part is many local campgrounds still have nightly openings this summer. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.