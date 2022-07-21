This past week was a fairly busy one at the Gary Meyer household. Tuesday our neighbor, Janet Halonen, stopped over to pick us up. We headed to Turtle Lake, Wisconsin for T-bone Tuesday. We had a great time and a great dinner. No one went home rich though.
Wednesday, friends arrived for a couple days visit. David and Carol Christensen, Rapid City, South Dakota, were on a week-long vacation with their daughter and her family to the Wisconsin Dells. Once they arrived they repeated stories about the different rides and water activities that they enjoyed with their youngest daughter and her family. I applauded them for being so active to join their four-year-old and eight-year-old granddaughters in the water and on rides. But, I knew something was wrong when I received a text on their second day asking if they could come up to our place. (The original plan was for us to meet them for a dinner mid-week somewhere in the metro area.)
Yup, something was wrong alright. On day two at the Dells, Dave and a granddaughter went up the water slide, and for fun, the Dells made it somewhat of a competition. Once the Dells employee yelled, “go!” Dave was flat on his stomach, and already heading to the second hill going down the slide, leaving all the children back at the top. On that second hill Dave went airborne. He beat five kids in that race, and he was quite proud, but to his 74 year old back, there was a strong reminder he isn’t quite as young as he used to be. All I can say is once a racing competitor, always a competitor. You yell “go” to him and he has left the start line-no matter who he’s racing.
Dave and Carol’s daughter was said to be standing down below watching for their daughter when she spotted a man already flying down on his belly. I was told she immediately pointed and had to ask her husband if that was her dad, and in my mind’s eye, I see him shaking his head slowly up and down. I was told they never noticed when their daughter came down.
Immediately following the competition Carol sent me a text message that they were coming up the next day. Carol told me it was a much better “senior type” vacation coming here. Dave was heard to comment on how quiet it was here. (You know, I never notice that.) Anyway, we went on walks, went to a casino, out to eat, lots of talking, a few naps, two good nights of sleep with windows open and a few Tylenol for Dave. They left for home on Thursday feeling better. I think for all of us, this was far better than just a dinner in the Twin Cities.
For many years I’ve heard folks talk about a “bucket list.” I guess the term was around way before the movie directed by Rob Reiner called “The Bucket List” starring Jack Nicholson. I really hadn’t heard of it until that movie, but I quickly realized in 2008 it addressed those things that folks always wanted to do, or have. I didn’t think I had a Bucket List, but in time I realized I had one or two in the back of my mind all my life.
Travel was something I longed to do, and working at an airline took that off my list. Then after we moved up here to Finlayson we were able to get a couple horses, that was a big one. We even did parades with the horses, that was really great. That would be a second “Bucket List” item off my personal list.
So a couple weeks ago, Gary and I were talking about getting a car we always wanted. Gary wants a 1956 Chevrolet. I looked online, frankly, we aren’t that rich. So my mind wandered and I began looking at the Ford Mustang. I credit the fast-back green Mustang in the movie Bullet, starring Steve McQueen, moving Mustangs into the muscle car realm. That wasn’t what I wanted though. When I was a teenager, I babysat one to two times a week, and was picked up in a red 1966-67 Mustang. Nothing really special, but in 1996 I spotted a really special looking white convertible Mustang as it pulled into a parking lot, and that was the Mustang I would remember all these years.
I found that exact year, white convertible Mustang for sale, and it was within our pre-defined budget. It was well cared for, lower mileage, (not a salvage restore) and I couldn’t believe it was here when Gary pulled it into our garage. Check off number three on my Bucket List. Now-if we ever get rich, we will have to concentrate on that ’56 Chevy idea. Have a good week, stay healthy. Now Monkey Pox and another Covid variant are taking people down at growing numbers. Protect yourself.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the Askov American and Pine County Courier. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
