Chris’ Foods in Sandstone has been recognized for the sixth year in a row with the 2022 Retailer of the Year award. This recognition comes from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown program in conjunction with the Minnesota Grocer’s Association and is for their promotion of locally grown products and farms. 

