Dean Strandskov

March 9, 1935 - May 18, 2023
Dean Everett Strandskov was born to Uffe and Oline Strandskov on March 9, 1935 in Askov, Minn. Dean was an avid fisherman from a young age. He loved his dog Chip and his Shetland pony and he made a lot of memories with his friends growing up.
After graduating from Askov High School in 1953 Dean entered the Air Force.
From 1954 he spent three years in Germany and was honorably discharged in Dec. 1957. After leaving the military Dean started working construction and volunteered his time as a fireman in Askov. Dean moved to Minneapolis and began a job with Graco. Later, he enrolled in the Northwestern Electronics Institute College of Technology in Minneapolis, specializing in electronics and computer and information technology.
Dean met Fern Magnus and the two were married on June 10, 1961. Dean and Fern raised their family in Minneapolis and Maplewood. Dean made his career as an electrical engineer for 3M, traveling all over the world for the company before taking an early retirement 35 years later, at which time he and Fern moved to Oro Valley, Ariz. He and Fern were snowbirds for the next 19 years. They spent Memorial Day through Labor Day in Alexandria, at Lobster Lake and would return to their home in Oro Valley for the winter months.
His time in Minnesota was devoted to his children and grandchildren and while in Arizona he was devoted to his community and his church. He was involved with many activities in the Sun City Retirement Community in which he and Fern lived. He also served as vice chair of the Oro Valley Historic Preservation Commission. He worked as a docent at the Historical Society of Tucson Ariz., giving tours and educating young kids and adults alike about the history of Tucson. Dean was very involved with Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley, helping out with maintenance, the JOY club and was a committee member for the building of the columbarium as well as many other projects for the church that helped develop it to what it is today.
His grandchildren lovingly referred to him as “Bedstefar” (the Danish word for Grandfather). He was an adventurer who loved sharing his experiences with others, and he was an outgoing person who made friends wherever he went.
Dean passed this life on May 18, 2023.
Surviving Dean is his loving wife of 61 years, Fern, his son Bruce (Lynn) Strandskov of Alexandria, his daughter Lyn Pariseau of Oro Valley Ariz., his five grandchildren, Andrea Pariseau, Diane Pariseau, Sterling Pariseau, Trevor Strandskov and Brett Strandskov, his great granddaughter, Alexandrea Gertz, a sister-in-law, Meg Sorensen and many more loving friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, sister Nora Johnsen, brother Roger Sorensen, and his son-in-law, Scott Pariseau.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 15, 2023 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley Ariz., with a luncheon to follow. The service can be live streamed at www.orovalley.org. The service will also be available for viewing for one month following the service.
